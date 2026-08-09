Rangers' Jacob deGrom: Rebounds in eighth win

DeGrom (8-7) notched the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out nine.

Jackson Holliday tagged deGrom for a solo shot in the opening inning, but that was all Baltimore would muster on the scoreboard Saturday. The nine strikeouts were the star right-hander's most since June 30 in Cleveland, and it was an encouraging bounce-back performance after he gave up seven hits in each of his prior three outings. DeGrom will bring a career-worst 3.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 144:30 K:BB over 118.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Anaheim against the division-rival Angels.