DeGrom (elbow) threw a "light" bullpen Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
DeGrom is still a few weeks away from a return from the elbow inflammation that placed him on the 15-day injured list at the end of April. The right-hander will likely advanced to more traditional bullpens in the coming days, and then could begin a rehab assignment if he continues to make positive progress. At this point, it looks likely that deGrom is back in the Texas rotation right around the start of June.
