DeGrom (3-2) notched the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out 10.

On the heels of giving up a season-worst six runs in his last appearance versus the Yankees, deGrom bounced back in a big way with his longest outing of the season against the red-hot Cubs on Sunday. The 37-year-old right-hander delivered a vintage showing, generating a staggering 23 whiffs en route to matching a season high in punchouts. DeGrom will bring an outstanding 2.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 57:8 K:BB over 44.2 innings into his next scheduled start versus the division-rival Astros next weekend.