Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that deGrom threw a 30-pitch side session and will make a Cactus League start "really soon," Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom reported to spring training at full health, but the Rangers are deliberately easing the 37-year-old righty into their Cactus League pitching schedule. Schumaker noted that deGrom has been building up through bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions on the back fields of camp, which has allowed the two-time Cy Young Award winner to stay on pace with the Rangers' other rotation candidates during his spring throwing progression. The skipper expects deGrom to make around 3-to-4 appearances in games before the end of camp, which should put deGrom in line to make a start during the Rangers' first series of the season in Philadelphia at the end of the month.