Rangers' Jesse Biddle: Lands on IL
Biddle was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to left shoulder fatigue, retroactive to Monday.
Biddle was lit up for four runs (three earned) over one frame in his last outing Sunday against the Astros, and it appears his poor performance may have had something to do with his shoulder issue. He'll be eligible to return starting July 25.
