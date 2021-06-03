Lyles allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings in the loss to the Rockies on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Lyles fired three scoreless innings before allowing a run to score in each of the following three frames. It wasn't a flashy outing by any means, but Lyles did his job to keep the Rangers in the game. The 30-year-old has just two wins this season due to a mediocre 5.75 ERA and a lack of run support. He has 54 strikeouts in 61 innings. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday against the Giants.