Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Allows 10 hits in no-decision

Rocker did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Rocker threw 59 of his 88 pitches for strikes and generated 15 whiffs despite allowing a season-high 10 hits. The biggest blow came in the fourth inning, when Jeremy Pena launched a two-run homer. The right-hander has now issued multiple walks in four straight starts, posting a 4.56 ERA during that stretch. For the season, Rocker owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 98:40 K:BB across 108 innings. His next start is scheduled for Saturday against the Orioles.