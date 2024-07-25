Rocker will be activated from High-A Hickory's 60-day injured list and will be assigned to Double-A Frisco on Friday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Even though Rocker made only six starts with Hickory in 2023 before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery last May, the Rangers have seen enough from the right-hander during his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to have him bypass a return to the South Atlantic League. Rocker built up to three innings in his most recent ACL outing and has turned in a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB in seven innings through his three rehab starts. While Rocker's numbers haven't been overly impressive, Wilson notes that the 24-year-old experienced some bad luck on balls in play and showcased a wipeout slider and a fastball that comfortably sat in the upper 90s. Rocker will continue to build up his pitch count as he heads to Frisco, though the Rangers are still likely to manage his innings carefully for the rest of the season while he returns from a major arm injury.