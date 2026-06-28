Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Six scoreless in no-decision

Rocker did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits and a walk across six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Rocker was excellent against Toronto, recording his fourth quality start of the year and just his second in his last seven outings. Rocker, who pitched as a traditional starter Sunday after working behind an opener in his last appearances against the Twins, now sports a 3.83 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB across 80 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the Tigers his next time out.