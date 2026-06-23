Rangers' Kumar Rocker: Thrives in bulk relief

Rocker took a no-decision Monday against the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks in five innings of relief. He struck out nine.

The Rangers have now deployed Rocker behind an opener twice this season, and the results so far have been promising to say the least. The 26-year-old right-hander twirled 7.2 shutout innings the last time he worked as a reliever during his May 19 outing, and he fanned a season-high nine Monday. It would make sense for Texas to use Rocker in long relief out of the bullpen once again this weekend in Toronto, where he'll try to further improve on a 4.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 65:30 K:BB across 74 innings.