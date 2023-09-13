Scherzer was pulled from his start Tuesday against Toronto due to right triceps spasms, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After wincing upon throwing a pitch in the sixth inning, Scherzer has now officially been diagnosed with spasms in his right arm. The Rangers didn't offer any information regarding the severity of Scherzer's injury, so his status for his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Monday -- remains up in the air. The 39-year-old exited with a 3-0 lead after striking out two through 5.1 scoreless innings while scattering three hits and one walk prior to his departure.