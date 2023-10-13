Scherzer (shoulder) went through pitchers' fielding practice at Globe Life Field on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran right-hander completed a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday, and this is a good sign he's feeling OK afterward. The Rangers have not yet announced their ALCS roster, but it would be a surprise at this point if Scherzer isn't on it. He last pitched Sept. 12 due to a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder and was initially given an 8-12 week timeline to return, so if he does indeed make it back for the ALCS it would be a rapid recovery.