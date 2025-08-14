Kelly did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He gave up two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.

Facing his former team, Kelly turned in a solid bounce-back effort after giving up four runs in just 4.1 innings in his previous outing against the Phillies. The 36-year-old Kelly has held opponents to two runs or fewer in six of his last seven outings. His ERA sits at 3.36 with a 1.09 WHIP and 136:44 K:BB across 25 starts (144.2 innings) between Texas and Arizona. Kelly is currently lined up to face the Royals on the road in his next start.