Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Burned by long ball in eighth loss

Eovaldi (9-8) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Eovaldi was never quite able to find a groove Sunday, surrendering one run in each of his four frames of work and three solo home runs on the afternoon. The veteran right-hander has given up at least three runs in all but one of his last 10 outings, though he does have five quality starts during that period. Eovaldi has a 4.21 ERA this year, his worst mark since 2019, but his 1.21 WHIP and 122:28 K:BB over 115.1 innings are more encouraging figures.