Eovaldi allowed four hits and one walk and did not record a strikeout over four scoreless innings in Friday's spring start against San Francisco.

Eovaldi was efficient in his final Cactus League start before taking the ball Opening Day next Thursday. He threw just 36 pitches (27 strikes), which can happen when a team is as aggressive as the Giants were Friday. There should be no worries about length; Eovaldi threw 81 pitches and 5.2 innings in his previous spring start.