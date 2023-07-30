The Rangers placed Eovaldi on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

Though Eovaldi hadn't pitched since July 18 and was ruled out for his first turn through the rotation earlier this past week, the Rangers opted to keep him on the 26-man active roster with the hope that he would be ready to go the next time a fifth starter was needed. However, after Eovaldi failed to show enough improvement following an extended rest period and was ruled out from making a start Sunday in San Diego, the Rangers decided that they couldn't carry the right-hander on the active roster any longer. Cody Bradford will make another spot start in his stead Sunday, but the newly acquired Max Scherzer will end up taking over Eovaldi's spot in the rotation next week. Eovaldi's placement on the IL is retroactive to Thursday, so he'll be first eligible for activation Aug. 11.