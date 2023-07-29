Eovaldi won't start Sunday against the Padres due to some soreness in his elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran right-hander had his start skipped early in the week for rest purposes after he had a dip in his velocity during his previous start July 18, but he's apparently dealing with some soreness in his elbow. Manager Bruce Bochy said an MRI came back clean and a trip to the injured list isn't currently being considered, though that could change depending how Eovaldi feels over the next couple days. At the very least he doesn't seem likely to take the mound for the Rangers until at least next weekend's three-game set versus the Marlins.