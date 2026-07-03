Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Strikes out nine in victory

Eovaldi (9-7) earned the win over Detroit on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over five innings.

Eovaldi began his outing with four scoreless frames and took a 5-0 lead into the fifth. A pair of Tigers homers in that inning trimmed Texas' advantage to 5-3 and resulted in that being Eovaldi's final frame, but the right-hander still emerged with his ninth win. Despite his rough final inning, Eovaldi was mostly dominant, racking up 18 whiffs and tying his season high with nine punchouts -- a mark he has reached in three consecutive contests. The veteran hurler has won four straight starts and will look to extend that streak the next time he takes the mound, which is tentatively slated to be at home against the Angels.