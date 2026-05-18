Eovaldi (5-4) earned the win Sunday against the Astros, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Eovaldi was dominant once again, throwing 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 19 whiffs against Houston's lineup. The veteran right-hander has now allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last three outings while going at least seven innings in all three. Amid an inconsistent Rangers rotation, Eovaldi continues to serve as one of the club's few stable options, carrying a 3.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 across nine starts this season. He will look to continue that success in his next scheduled start against the Angels.