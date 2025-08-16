Maton (2-5) blew the save and took the loss Friday as the Rangers fell 6-5 to the Blue Jays, giving up one run on one hit and two walks in one inning of relief. He struck out two.

The closer role in Texas seems to be up for grabs. Robert Garcia entered the game in the seventh inning to protect a 3-0 lead and got only one out while serving up a two-run homer to Alejandro Kirk. Maton's performance was just as bad -- after Danny Coulombe gave up three straight singles to begin the bottom of the eighth in a 5-2 game, Maton walked in two runs before Kirk got to him as well for a game-winning, two-run single. Maton has taken losses and blown saves in back-to-back appearances, and over 7.1 innings in August since being traded to the Rangers he's managed a 7.36 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB. Garcia, meanwhile, has begun the month with a 12.60 ERA in five innings. Shawn Armstrong, who has a 0.75 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 12 innings since the All-Star break, and Cole Winn, who hasn't allowed a run since rejoining the big-league roster July 21, may find themselves getting ninth-inning auditions.