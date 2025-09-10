Maton earned the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Brewers, striking out one without allowing a run over two-thirds of an inning.

After Shawn Armstrong walked Issac Collins with one out in the ninth, Maton was brought in to face the top of Milwaukee's batting order. The right-hander would strike out Brice Turnag before Jackson Chourio lined out, sealing the three-run Texas victory. It's the fourth save of the year for Maton and his first since August 5 -- he had blown his last three save chances while posting a 5.73 ERA in 11 innings prior to Wednesday, thus ceding the closing job to Armstrong. Overall, Maton's ERA sits at 2.95 this season with a 1.09 WHIP and 73 strikeouts across 55 innings between the Rangers and Cardinals.