Haggerty (ankle) ran the bases at Globe Life Field on Wednesday and is slated to begin a rehab assignment Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Haggerty has been shelved since mid-August with left ankle inflammation but is almost ready to test things out in game action. The emergence of Michael Helman could throw a wrench into Haggerty's playing time, but Haggerty is hitting .318/.376/.435 versus lefties and offers positional versatility, so he should still find his way into the lineup against southpaws once he's ready to return.