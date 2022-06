Hearn allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Monday's win over Houston. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Hearn was tagged with three runs in the first two frames but he settled with 3.1 scoreless innings after that. He's allowed three or fewer runs in four straight outings and seven of his last eight. Hearn owns a 5.37 ERA with a 50:28 K:BB through 12 starts this season. The 27-year-old is projected to start in Detroit this weekend.