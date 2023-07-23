Jankowski went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Jankowski was one of just two Rangers starters to fail to log a hit in the contest, but he was able to make an impact in his lone trip on base. The outfielder has hit well in July, going 16-for-47 (.340) with seven steals over 15 contests this month. Overall, he's at a .316/.408/.405 slash line with 15 thefts, one home run, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple over 185 plate appearances.