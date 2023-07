Jankowski started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over Washington.

Jankowski scored the Rangers' final on a sacrifice fly by Ezequiel Duran, after he led off the inning with a single and stole second base. The steal was his 11th. Since returning to lineup in late May following a hamstring injury, Jankowski is slashing .339/.458/.441 with six steals in 27 games. Texas manager Bruce Bochy has settled on a rotation of Jankowski and Robbie Grossman in left field, while Duran has become the primary designated hitter.