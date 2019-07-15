The Rays reinstated Bemboom (knee) from the 60-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the 20-day window for Bemboom's minor-league rehab assignment coming to a close, the Rays were forced to bring him back from the IL. Since both Mike Zunino and Travis d'Arnaud are locked in as the top two catchers at the big-league level, there wasn't any room for Bemboom on the roster. Given Bemboom's status as a defensive-minded catcher who didn't reach the majors until he was 29 years old, expect him to go unclaimed off waivers and remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a depth option at Triple-A Durham.