Meadows went a combined 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and two runs over four plate appearances across the Rays' first two Grapefruit League games Sunday and Monday.

The 25-year-old came into spring training 10 to 15 pounds lighter than the end of last season, and the more svelte figure appears to be paying dividends at the plate early. Meadows slugged a career-high 33 home runs just two seasons ago before battling COVID-19 issues during the shortened 2020 campaign, and if early returns are any indication, he looks set to make good on his pledge of returning to a higher caliber of production in 2021.