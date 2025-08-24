Seymour is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the hill for St. Louis, the left-handed-hitting Seymour will head to the bench while the Rays go with Yandy Diaz at first base and Christopher Morel at designated hitter in the series finale. Since being called up from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 15, Seymour has gone 4-for-24 (.167 average) with one home run and a 1:12 BB:K in seven games.