Rays' Chris Archer: Good to go for Opening Day

Archer (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, but reiterated a day earlier that he feels fine and doesn't view the session as any kind of test of his availability for Thursday's season opener against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer supported the notion that his bruised right forearm isn't a concern by playing catch Sunday without any restrictions. As a result, his bullpen session looks like it will be a fairly standard one, as Archer isn't expected to throw any more than he usually would to compensate for his abbreviated final start of the spring Friday. With Archer deeming himself good to go for Opening Day, it appears any limitations he might face with his workload would be performance-based.