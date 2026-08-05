Rays' Freddy Peralta: Struggles in first start for Tampa

Peralta allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Peralta's first outing for the Rays didn't go well, though this start came at Coors Field. The right-hander was acquired from the Mets on Sunday. Peralta has allowed at least five runs in four of his last eight outings, so there's a glaring consistency issue he'll need to work through with his new team. He's at a 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 116:49 K:BB through 117.1 innings over 23 starts this season. Peralta's next outing is expected to be in another hitter-friendly venue in Sacramento against the Athletics.