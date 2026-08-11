Rays' Freddy Peralta: Submits quality start Monday

Peralta allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday.

Peralta was better in this start than in his Rays debut last week, but the offense didn't back him up while he was in the game. It had been two months since Peralta last covered six innings in a start -- he posted a miserable 8.01 ERA over his previous nine starts, six of which were shorter than five frames. On the year, Peralta has a 5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 121:50 K:BB through 123.1 innings over 24 starts between the Rays and the Mets. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Orioles.