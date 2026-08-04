Rays' Freddy Peralta: Team debut coming Tuesday

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Peralta will start Tuesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Acquired from the Mets on Sunday in a four-player deal, Peralta will be called upon to make his Rays debut two days later, stepping into the rotation spot that previously belonged to the injured Shane McClanahan (back). Though Peralta had labored to a 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 113:48 K:BB in 113.2 innings, the Rays are optimistic that their coaching staff can coax better results from the two-time All-Star. A strong finish to the campaign could set up the 30-year-old righty for a lucrative payday this offseason, when he'll hit free agency for the first time in his career.