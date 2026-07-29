Rays' Griffin Jax: Strikes out 10 in loss

Jax (6-8) took the loss in Tuesday's matchup against the Rangers, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out in 10 in 5.2 innings.

Jax tied his season-high in strikeouts with 10, while earning the loss Tuesday. Despite allowing just one earned run, the Rays' offense could not bail out Jax. On the season, the 31-year-old now owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 92:30 K:BB through 86.2 innings. The right-hander is slated to make his next start against the White Sox on Sunday.