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Rays' Ian Seymour: Posts season-high workload in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Seymour (3-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Seymour allowed two runs in the second inning and one in the fifth while logging five frames for the first time this season. He threw 57 strikes on a season-high 81 pitches and generated nine whiffs. The 27-year-old owns a 4.98 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 45:19 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season while making three starts and 26 relief appearances. If he remains in the rotation, he'll line up for a home matchup against the Royals next week.

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