Seymour is slated to start Sunday's game against the Nationals in Washington.

The rookie southpaw will receive a second turn through the Tampa Bay rotation after a magnificent first MLB start this past Monday, when he claimed his second big-league win while striking out eight Guardians batters and allowing just two baserunners over five scoreless frames. Altogether, Seymour nows owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB in 28.1 innings over his first 13 big-league appearances. The Rays should have a permanent spot available in the rotation for Seymour if he continues to excel, and he'll have a prime opportunity to build up more job security Sunday in a matchup with a Nationals offense that has produced an 80 wRC+ versus left-handed pitching this season.