Rays' Ian Seymour: Serving as Monday's opener

Seymour will be the Rays' opener for Monday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seymour will pitch one or two innings before turning things over to right-hander Mason Englert, the latter of whom was recalled by the Rays on Wednesday. Seymour has struggled as of late, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and seven walks while striking out six in 6.2 innings spanning his last four outings. His recent play on the mound has him sitting at a 5.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 31 innings this season.