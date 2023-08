Lopez was recalled Monday from Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lopez will join the Rays' bullpen, likely in a multi-inning role, after registering a sharp 2.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 110:41 K:BB through 84.1 innings (19 starts, two relief appearances) this summer between Double-A and Triple-A. The 25-year-old left-hander was a 26th-round pick of the Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft.