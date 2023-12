The Rays acquired Mangum from Miami as the player to be named later in the Vidal Brujan trade, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins acquired Mangum from the Mets last winter as a player to be named later, and the 27-year-old outfielder will now head to Tampa Bay in similar fashion. Mangum spent all of last season at Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .296/.344/.423 with 52 RBI across 515 plate appearances. He has yet to make his MLB debut.