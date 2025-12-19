The Pirates acquired Mangum from the Rays on Friday in a three-team trade, Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Mangum had a successful rookie season in 2025 with the Rays, slashing .296/.330/.368 with three home runs and 27 stolen bases. He'll turn 30 in March but is under team control through 2030. Mangum could be the favorite to open the 2026 season as the Pirates' starting left fielder, and he's capable of handling all three outfield spots.