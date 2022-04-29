Springs opened and allowed a run on three hits in 2.2 innings while striking out three in a 2-1 win Thursday over Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Springs served as the opener and lasted a season-best 2.2 innings. He allowed a two-out triple in the first inning but otherwise shut down the Mariners. It was the first appearance for the lefty in five days, following a stint on the COVID-19 injured list. He's been highly effective in the early going for the Rays, accumulating a 0.93 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while striking out 12 in 9.2 innings.