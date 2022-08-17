Springs (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday against the Yankees, striking out four in five innings while allowing a run on two hits and a walk.

Other than Andrew Benintendi, Springs shut down the Yankees. Benintendi accounted for both hits against Springs, a single in the second and a triple in the fifth. The lefty recorded 10 groundouts and fanned Aaron Judge both times he faced him. Perhaps to limit his innings and preserve him for later in the season, Springs was removed after tossing 78 pitches. His 89.1 innings this year are double his next highest total in a season at the big-league level.