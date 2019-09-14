Davis came into Friday's win over the Angels as a defensive replacement in left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, going 1-for-1 with a triple and a run.

The leadoff three-bagger in the ninth inning was the speedy Davis' first big-league hit. The 29-year-old had been picked off in a pinch-running appearance versus the Rangers on Wednesday during what was his first official appearance in a major-league game, so Friday's triple was a fitting form of atonement for his miscue.