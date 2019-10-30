Davis was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old spent most of the past two seasons in the Mexican League, but signed with the Rays in late August and appeared in eight games in the majors last season. Most of his strengths come from stealing bases, as he recorded 54 stolen bases in 106 Mexican League games in 2019 before being called up by the Rays in September.

More News
Our Latest Stories