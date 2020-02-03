Play

Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Davis made his major-league debut in 2019 but only managed to record four at-bats across eight games. The 29-year-old spent the majority of the past two seasons in the Mexican League, but he'll get the chance to work in the Rays' organization to begin the 2020 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories