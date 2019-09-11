Rays' Johnny Davis: Promoted to majors
Davis' contract was purchased from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Davis had spent most of 2018 and 2019 playing in the Mexican League but signed with Tampa Bay in late August. He only received two plate appearances (both at Double-A Montgomery) after signing but stole three bases in five games. His role in the majors will be as a pinch runner and possibly as an occassional defensive replacement in the outfield.
