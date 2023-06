Caminero is hitting .306 with two home runs and a 19.6 percent strikeout rate in 13 games with Double-A Montgomery.

The 19-year-old hitting savant hardly skipped a beat after getting promoted from High-A Bowling Green in late March. Caminero has been particularly dialed in over his last 10 games, slashing .371/.429/.571 with a pair of home runs. He has established himself as one of the game's elite offensive prospects for dynasty leagues.