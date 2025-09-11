Caminero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the White Sox.

Caminero has begun September by logging at least one hit in eight of his first nine contests of the month. The 22-year-old slugger has positioned himself as one of Tampa Bay's franchise cornerstones with a breakout 2025 campaign, hitting .263 with 42 homers, 105 RBI, 87 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 548 at-bats. It's worth pointing out Caminero owns a potent .976 OPS at home versus a .710 OPS on the road this year, so he's significantly benefitted from having half of his outings at hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field.