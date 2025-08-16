Caminero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a second run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Caminero has pummeled the ball in August -- this was his eighth homer in 13 games this month. He's up to 35 long balls on the year, which ranks sixth in the majors. The third baseman is up to a .261/.301/.536 slash line with 85 RBI, 72 runs scored, 21 doubles and five stolen bases across 117 contests as he continues to enjoy a breakout campaign.