Rays' Junior Caminero: Launches three homers in win

Caminero went 3-for-5 with three home runs and six total RBI in Thursday's 13-2 victory over the Royals.

Caminero opened the scoring with a two-run blast off Seth Lugo in the first inning and extended Tampa Bays' lead to 6-0 with a solo shot in the fifth. Caminero would then cap his huge day with a three-run shot off infielder Tyler Tolbert in the eighth. It's the first career three-homer game for Caminero, who's gone 12-for-31 (.387) with a 1.203 OPS in his last eight contests. The 22-year-old third baseman is now slashing .285/.377/.519 with 19 homers, 43 RBI and 49 runs scored across 342 plate appearances this season.