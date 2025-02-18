Caminero slugged a home run Tuesday during a live batting practice session against Rays right-hander Shane Baz, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Caminero is continuing to put his power on full display in the early stages of spring training following a spectacular showing in the Dominican Winter League. While playing for Leones del Escogido, Caminero batted .417 with four home runs and 28 RBI across 22 regular season and postseason games, and the 21-year-old provided perhaps the highlight of the DWL season with a tie-breaking 454-foot solo shot in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7 of the championship series to lead his team to a title. The impressive performance over the winter came after Caminero had a solid, yet somewhat underwhelming run at the MLB level upon receiving a call-up to the Rays last August, slashing .248/.299/.424 with six home runs and two stolen bases over his 177 plate appearances. Now preparing for his first full season in the majors, Caminero should be feeling less pressure to compete for a roster spot this spring, as the Rays have seemingly cleared the way for him to be their everyday third baseman. Though his immense power will likely play well in any ballpark, Caminero's home-run projection should get at least a slight boost while the Rays leave the domed Tropicana Field to play their 2025 home games outdoors in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field, which mimics Yankee Stadium's more hitter-friendly dimensions.